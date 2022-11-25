Loved ones of Deputy Davis and domestic-abuse suspect give thanks after shootout
Bullet wounds tore through Deputy Joey Davis’ upper legs. The man who is accused of pulling the trigger pistol-whipped his fiancée and put her in the hospital hours earlier, she said.
Despite their brushes with death and very different roles that led up to a standoff and shootout on Riley Johnson Road in the Johnson Community on Wednesday night, they were counting their blessings on Thanksgiving morning.
So were Davis’ friends and family, by blood and by badge.
“We have much to be thankful to God for this Thanksgiving, with Deputy Joey Davis on the mend and no other law enforcement or emergency services personnel injured during this intense incident,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are indeed blessed.”
Suspect Dillon Ferguson, 30, was taken into custody after being shot multiple times when he reportedly fired at officers first. He was still in the Intensive Care Unit at Forrest General Hospital on Friday morning being treated for numerous gunshot wounds, sources with knowledge of the case said. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, as is standard with officer-involved shootings. MBI has a policy of not commenting on ongoing investigations.
“Despite what happened, I’m grateful for my life and my kids,” said 28-year-old Kimberly Brown, who was at her home Thanksgiving morning trying to salvage what she could after it was riddled with bullets and breached by the JCSD’s armored vehicle. “God gives second chances, and that’s a lesson to everybody.”
At the time of the shootout, Brown was in the hospital being treated after Ferguson “hit me in the head” with a 9mm handgun, she said.
Brown and Ferguson had been together for about eight months and were engaged, she said.
“He’d never been violent before,” she said, “but he had a lot of childhood trauma.”
According to Ferguson’s Facebook page, he is from New Orleans and worked as a bartender at the House of Blues and a poker dealer at Beau Rivage casino before coming to Jones County. He and Brown were the owner/operators of Supreme Cleaning & Press Washing, according to his Facebook page.
Brown is a nurse and was the victim of a high-profile domestic-abuse incident at the same residence back in March, when she reportedly used a knife to defend herself against then-boyfriend Justin Jefcoat, 31, who was strangling and beating her. Jefcoat is now serving a 10-year sentence in the Mississippi Department Corrections for two counts of aggravated domestic assault.
“This is supposed to be a day of thanks, and I’m thankful also,” she said, choking back tears as she looked around her home, “but I don’t know what I’m going to do now.”
What led up to the shooting started early Wednesday evening, when Davis and fellow reserve deputy Steven Welborn went on a call for a domestic disturbance at a mobile home on Riley Johnson Road. It was the first call of the shift for Davis, who is an unpaid reserve deputy and chief of Powers Fire & Rescue.
Ferguson was reportedly causing a disturbance when his mother called for help. The suspect reportedly refused to comply with commands and fired off a few rounds from a handgun, striking Davis in the legs, according to reports. Welborn and Deputies Brock Avera and Troy Lewis and Sgt. Cody Pitts helped get Davis out of the residence and tend to his wounds. Sgt. J.D. Carter provided cover while his wife Christy and deputies helped get Davis to an awaiting ambulance.
Dozens of on- and off-duty JSCD personnel and officers from surrounding departments descended on the area while tactical medics and firefighters from Calhoun, Johnson, Powers and South Jones and EMServ Ambulance staged nearby at J.P. Geddie and Riley Johnson roads.
Berlin was heard on a bullhorn asking Ferguson to give up, and the suspect could be heard yelling “F - - - y’all” over and over. He was in a back room when he stuck a handgun out of the window and began firing at officers, sources said.
Officers then returned fire — at least 40 rounds were heard in a matter of seconds with some reportedly striking law enforcement vehicles. Shortly thereafter, the ambulance and medics rushed to the scene. Calhoun medic Scott Rushing rode in the ambulance with EMServ medics and deputies on the way to South Central Regional Medical Center, and Ferguson was later transferred to Forrest General.
Davis was already at SCRMC being treated for gunshot wounds that went through his upper legs “but miraculously missed the femoral artery and femur in each of his legs,” said Lance Chancellor, who is a close friend and colleague of Davis’ at the JCSD and Powers VFD.
Davis was treated and released that night and is expected to make a full recovery.
“All I can say is God is good I’m thankful for that,” Davis posted on Facebook that night. He thanked fellow officers and dispatchers, EMServ and SCRMC and his wife Emily for “taking top-notch care of me.”
“I’ll be down for a few days, but I’m coming back. Jones County strong.”
The incident was a harsh reminder that “there are no routine calls,” Berlin said. “Anything can happen, and we have to be ready.”
And they were, he said. The standoff and shootout were over in less than two hours, and Davis and the suspect were the only ones hurt despite the hail of gunfire.
“We thank all of the emergency services agencies who responded for the assistance provided last night,” Berlin said in a press release on Thursday morning. “As the time came to take control, again I felt a peace come over me, knowing I was surrounded by the best people in this situation we were in.
“I would like to thank all of you guys who were there for me as your leader, who trusted in me to make a decision to bring a conclusion.”
He thanked his command staff — Capts. Scott Sims, Mitch Sumrall and Vince Williams — for their work.
“All boots on the ground last night goes to show the bond we have with each other and the fact that we know we can trust each other in any situation. THANK YOU ALL FOR A JOB WELL DONE and for that I AM THANKFUL!”
