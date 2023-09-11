Bullets barely missed a man as his girlfriend fired rounds at him in his pickup while her young daughter stood by watching, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department report.
Courtney Piper, 37, of Ellisville was charged with domestic aggravated assault and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just after midnight Saturday.
She is accused of firing five shots at him as he tried to get away from her at the home they share on Sherwood Forest Drive Drive, off Highway 29 North near Highway 84 West.
One bullet was found lodged in the pillar between the windshield and the driver’s side door of his Chevrolet Silverado and two struck the driver’s door, according to the report by JCSD Sgt. Cody Pitts.
Piper had reportedly gotten drunk, accused him of cheating on her, then passed out in their bed when he found evidence that she had been cheating on him. When he woke her up to say he was leaving her, she began to punch him in the face as he packed his belongings, then approached him in the hallway with a revolver in her hand, the report continued.
That’s when he ran to his truck and Piper knocked on the window with the gun before he put the pickup in reverse and she started firing away as her 6-year-old daughter stood outside, he reported.
Piper turned herself in at the Ellisville Police Department and was transported by the JCSD to the jail. She made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday, where Judge Sonny Saul set her bond at $20,000. She posted that a short time later and was released.
On Saturday evening, the JCSD responded to the report of a domestic disturbance at a home on Benson Road, outside of Ellisville.
Adam Walters, 33, of Laurel was charged with simple domestic violence after family members showed evidence that he had forcibly restrained his wife while cursing and confronting her aggressively, and showing bruises that were caused by him a few days earlier, according to the report.
The woman had given birth a week earlier and she and the newborn had been home for only a couple of days after spending “four or five days in the NICU,” according to the report.
There were three other children in the home at the time — ages 15, 5 and 2 — along with two of the woman’s sisters — one of whom has Down syndrome — and her father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.