Victim in viral video attack still dealing with taunts, student’s parents frustrated with school officials
Joshua Hopkins Jr. loves the outdoors. The 14-year-old cuts yards to make extra money. Hunting is one of his favorite activities. Family and friends refer to him as a “deerslayer,” a description that makes him smile.
But this month, Joshua has felt like the hunted. The West Jones Middle School student was ambushed as he walked out of the cafeteria carrying his lunch. Video of the brutal attack and beating was posted on Facebook, sparking outrage from viewers before being removed by proprietors of the social media site.
Seeing the video was heartbreaking for the young boy’s parents Jason and Amanda Brown. That feeling turned to frustration and infuriation as they tried to get information about the investigation of the incident from school district officials. They have been documenting everything related to the incident, including recorded conversations with school administrators.
“If this had happened in Walmart, (the perpetrator) would have been in handcuffs,” said Mr. Brown, a self-employed mechanic and ordained minister who has helped raise Joshua since he was 3. “This was an assault … a premeditated assault.”
When he returned to school the next day, Joshua faced taunts from a group of his attacker’s friends, and he felt threatened enough to get a teacher to escort him to the restroom. That led his parents to question school officials about the measures being taken to protect their son. One of the suggestions was that Joshua could go “all virtual” with his classes, his mother said, but he doesn’t want that.
“My child deserves to be in school, not the bullies,” she said.
Hundreds of people commented on and shared the disturbing video, which showed a larger student waiting outside the cafeteria door, then striking Josh in the face and head repeatedly — at least a half-dozen times — then driving his head into the railing of a gazebo before taking him to the ground. The attacker — who is black — was shouting obscenities and the n-word repeatedly while at least two people shot cellphone videos and more cheered him on.
Some of the people posting comments wrote that Josh is autistic, but his parents said he has a learning disability for which he takes medication. He is supposed to be a freshman but is in seventh grade after failing a year and being held back a year.
On the Tuesday of spring break that he talked to a reporter, Josh hadn’t taken any of his meds in three days, his mother said. He looked his visitor in the eye and considered every question before answering, clarifying a couple of points before giving candid replies.
“I didn’t feel anything … I just saw nothing but white,” Josh said of the moment he was first struck. “When I got back my sight, I tried to fight back.”
When asked what led up to the incident, Josh recalled that the previous year, he embarrassed his attacker by beating him in an arm-wrestling match. But on the day before the brutal beatdown, the other student was offering $5 for someone to do his homework.
When he asked Josh to do the assignment for him, Josh said, “Get your lazy butt up and do it yourself,” he recalled. “That’s why he blindsided me the next day.”
His parents were blindsided that weekend when they saw the video of the Wednesday, March 3 beating.
'Special-needs student
getting beat up'
Mrs. Brown stumbled onto it on Facebook under the label “special-needs student getting beat up,” she recalled, having to OK a graphic-content warning before proceeding. “I had no idea it was my child when I clicked on it … then I said, ‘That’s Joshua!’”
The video that stoked the passions of strangers struck the hearts of the people who love and know him best. Then they got upset again when they remembered the discussion of the altercation with a school administrator.
“As a dad, I’m just thinking it’s a fight,” Mr. Brown said. “I’m thinking it’s not that bad.”
After being notified of the “fight,” he took his wife to the school and he waited in the van while his wife went in. Joshua had a small cut inside his lip but appeared to be fine otherwise after being checked out by the school nurse, she said school officials told her. An administrator told her he saw the video and Josh “was not the aggressor and not in trouble” but the other student was going to be “suspended for three days, maybe longer.” At least three other people on staff made reference to the video and told his mother, “You don’t want to see it … You don’t need that image in your head.”
Questionable timing?
Those references to the video became key information a few days later when Joshua’s parents and their pastor met with WJ principals Cooper Pope and David Valentine at the school in a meeting they recorded after making the principals aware they were doing so. When Mr. Brown asked them why the attacker wasn’t arrested instead of suspended, Valentine says they were “acting on what we had at the time.” In an audio recording that a reporter heard, Joshua’s parents and pastor begin to ask questions in an effort to clarify what the principals knew, and when they knew it.
“We saw it after (he was suspended),” Valentine is heard saying. “We saw it later that day.”
That’s when Mrs. Brown pointed out that, when she picked Joshua up that day, Valentine told her that Joshua was “not the aggressor” and that other staff members had already viewed the video. Joshua chimed in then and said he saw his principal view the video before his parents arrived.
“That’s the first we’ve heard that,” Mr. Brown said.
He told school officials he didn’t think they were getting straight answers about the timing of the viewing of the video and the punishment. Not only should they have pursued criminal charges, he said, but Joshua should’ve been checked out by a doctor after the blow to his head that created “a big knot.”
“He got beaten like a rag doll,” Mr. Brown told the principals. “Let’s take this a little more serious. They shut down NFL games for that.”
Had his parents known the severity of the beating, they would have taken him to a doctor, Mr. Brown said.
Pope is heard asking if Joshua seemed OK to them, and noted that he was able to return to school on the Thursday and Friday following the beating. He also said that there was a problem with the school security surveillance. Pope told them that he understood they were “emotional about the video” and admitted that he “got angry looking at it” himself. “I’m going to recommend a 12-month expulsion. That’s the most I can recommend.”
Any punishment outside of what’s administered by the school district is up to Judge Wayne Thompson and the Jones County Youth Court, they told the Browns. The students filming the ambush — and anyone who let them and the attacker know that Joshua was about to walk out the cafeteria door — need to be punished, too, the Browns said.
“I don’t want this to happen to any other kid,” Mr. Brown said. “Our child deserves more than that. We should have been forced to see the video. We never knew his head got hit.”
With that information, they could have acted immediately on getting medical attention for Joshua and pursuing criminal charges, he said.
Mr. Brown went to the school district office, where he talked to Superintendent Tommy Parker and Dr. Aaron Parker about his concerns.
The attacker “committed a violent crime and he was sent home with mommy,” he said in the recorded conversation. Like the other school officials, the Parkers told him that criminal punishment “was totally up to the judge.” And disciplinary matters in the school district and youth court are confidential, as Pope told a Leader-Call reporter the week after the incident.
He said the punishment had been “taken care of,” but he couldn’t get into specifics. “We handle fights, bullying and assault in accordance with school policy. You have to characterize what has happened and then act accordingly. We’re here to protect our kids. When they get themselves into issues they don’t need to be in, we take care of them with consequences.”
Mr. Brown has since “done a lot of research” with organizations that advocate for special-needs students because he wants more done. He believes there are elements of a hate crime, conspiracy and premeditation in the assault. Officials at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Jones County Justice Court told him it was a matter for the school district and/or youth court, Mr. Brown said, so there’s “nowhere for us to press charges.”
'Afraid of
getting jumped'
When Joshua returned to school the next day, some friends of his attacker were laughing and pointing and “throwing stuff at me,” he said. They sent another student to him with the message, “Get you a - - over there,” Joshua recalled. “I said, ‘No, thank you.’” That messenger later told Joshua that he “would’ve been jumped” if he walked over to them, he said.
“I thought something bad was going to happen, but my friends said they had my back,” Joshua said, and they walked with him to class. In one of his classes, he wrote a note to the teacher saying he needed to go to the bathroom but he was “afraid of getting jumped.”
Mr. Brown wants Joshua to be home-schooled or to go to Northeast Jones. The “all-virtual” option sounds appealing to his parents, too, in order to protect their child. But Joshua doesn’t want that. He says he can deal with it.
“I’ve been bullied almost all of my life,” the teen said matter-of-factly. “At Mason (Elementary), it was because of the color of my skin and because I was so skinny. At East (Jones Elementary), it was because I was so skinny. It was the same thing at West … so I worked hard to get stronger, doing pushups and pullups.”
He admits that he’s “kinda scared” about going back to school after spring break, but “my friends have my back,” he said. “I feel more protected by my friends than the principals.”
Joshua said he wants to put this all behind him and move on.
“I want to play baseball,” he said, like his grandfather Jim Yaggi, who was a star pitcher for Mississippi State — and one of the protesters at the school earlier this month carrying a sign that read, “Justice for Joshua.”
Putting it all behind them is easier said than done, Joshua’s parents said. His mother said she wants to drop her son off at school then “watch from the parking lot.” And Mr. Brown said there could be bigger problems for his family because Joshua and his attacker used to ride the bus together “and his family knows exactly where we live.” Even Joshua’s younger siblings have suffered some fallout, being taunted about his brother being beaten up, he said.
After politely participating in the conversation with his parents and a reporter, Joshua gave a firm handshake and thanked him as they parted ways.
“This has been tough to deal with,” Mr. Brown said, “but Joshua got over it pretty quick. I’m proud to call him son. He’s a special kid and he has a special purpose. Either way, God is going to get the glory.”
