Thief breaks bread after breaking into 14th Avenue church
•
A burglar who broke into the House of the Lord must have gotten hungry for some home-cooking and decided to break bread after breaking the Eighth Commandment.
Clifton Dean, 36, of Laurel was charged with burglary in a recent break-in at West Laurel Methodist Church on 14th Avenue. He is accused of stealing the pastor’s laptop computer and a few other items, but he did something unusual before leaving, according to the Laurel Police Department report.
“He made a pan of biscuits,” Capt. Michael Reaves said, smiling and shaking his head.
It was believed that Dean was breaking bread by himself, but another Laurel man was also charged in the case. Marlon Bester, 45, was charged with accessory after the fact of burglary after investigators caught him with the stolen laptop.
That led Investigators Brad Anderson and Mitch Blakeney to Dean, who was arrested on 1st Avenue a couple of days later.
“They did a good job,” Reaves said of the investigators. “They recovered the property on the same day and had both suspects in custody in 48 hours.”
Dean remains in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, which was set by Judge Kyle Robertson in Laurel Municipal Court.
