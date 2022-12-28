A pair of burglary suspects were taken into custody on Christmas Eve after crashing the SUV they were in to get away from the homeowner, then leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase.
Jerry McGill, 26, of Petal and Samantha Bounds, 31, of Hattiesburg were both charged with burglary of a dwelling and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center, where they spent Christmas. Their bond was set at $5,000 each.
Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on Irongate Road in the Johnson Community just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The suspects were seen on home-surveillance cameras and homeowner Bryan Beech got there first and attempted to block them in with his GMC truck.
But the suspects in a Toyota 4Runner reportedly drove across the yard, hit a tree, then drove back onto the roadway and fled toward Ellisville, reportedly reaching speeds up to 100 mph. Deputy James Stiglet eventually caught the SUV on Highway 29 South, according to the report by Deputy Reagan Smith.
The suspects told deputies that they were there looking at the property, which is for sale, and that the back door was unlocked. But Beech told deputies that the suspects hit a tree and went through an area of the property that “I don’t even drive my tractor through” in order to make their getaway.
Investigator Jardian McDonald is handling the case.
