A pair of suspects in a recent break-in at a residence off Lower Myrick Road were arrested by Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Thursday morning.
Michael Hurtt, 45, and Ashley Hale, 43, were taken into custody at a residence in the 200 block of Bogue Homa Lake Road and charged with burglary after an investigation, according to a press release from the JCSD .
Both of these individuals are “well known to law enforcement” and are suspected in a burglary at a residence on Church Drive, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
“We continue to work hard to investigate crimes, develop suspects and make arrests of those individuals who are involved in the recent rash of ATV and motorcycle thefts plus vehicle and residential burglaries,” he said. “We will not cease in our efforts to provide justice for crime victims in Jones County.”
