Attorney for Sinclair’s parents writes scathing response to wrongful-death-suit request
An attorney for Katherine Sinclair’s parents wrote a scathing response to a motion that was filed by an attorney for Greg Burroughs asking the judge to dismiss their wrongful-death lawsuit for lack of evidence.
Burroughs’ “summary of unassailable facts is not very unassailable,” Seth Thompson wrote after listing 20 facts that came out in evidence in the 2018 manslaughter trial. A Franklin County jury found Burroughs, then 39, not guilty in the shooting death of Sinclair, who was his 23-year-old girlfriend.
Burroughs’ attorney Jay Jacobus filed a motion for summary judgment in Jones County Circuit Court in late February and Thompson filed his response on March 5. A motion for summary judgment means that the filing party doesn’t believe there’s enough evidence for a case to go to trial, so it’s a request for the judge to dismiss a case instead of letting a jury decide. It’s rare for a judge to grant summary judgment, but the motions and responses can lay out the facts the attorneys plan to emphasize in trial.
Burroughs’ motion includes nine items — a half-dozen of which are undisputed — about what happened the night of the shooting in the garage of his home in the gated community of Windermere in June 2017. It notes, “Burroughs observed Sinclair’s gun discharge from outside her vehicle” and “Burroughs observed the gun in Sinclair’s hand when it discharged.” Those statements were attributed to testimony from Burroughs in a deposition.
The five-page motion also points out that Sinclair’s gun remained in her hand.
“These facts find unassailable evidentiary support … which collectively confirm the absence of any genuine issue of material fact,” Jacobus wrote in asking the judge to dismiss the case.
In a 10-page response, Thompson noted that a Jones County jury found enough probable cause to indict Burroughs for manslaughter and the district attorney’s office “believed sufficient evidence existed to prosecute Burroughs for same, even when the burden of proof for the criminal case was significantly higher than what Plaintiffs are required to prove here. That, in and of itself, should be enough to cross the hurdle and defeat Defendant’s summary judgment motion for this civil matter.”
Juries in criminal trials must be unanimous in their decisions and they must believe a defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. In civil cases, jurors can consider circumstantial evidence as well as prior bad acts, and only nine of the 12 empaneled have to agree on a verdict.
Thompson noted that Burroughs and Sinclair had a “tumultuous relationship” and included text messages to show that Burroughs had “demeaned and threatened Katherine on numerous occasions.” One of those read: “I’ve never hated anybody in my life the way I hate you right now. I swear to god I would kill you right now if I could get my hands on you. NEVER F - - - ING TEXT ME AGAIN.”
The attorney for her parents Scott Sinclair and Madeline Herrington also brought out numerous other facts that came out in the criminal trial, including:
• Burroughs would become angry when he drank and the couple was drinking and arguing on the night of the shooting;
• Katherine was fearful of Burroughs and once hid from him at a neighbor’s house in Lake Eddins and he broke into her home less than a week before her death and threatened to burn it down;
• She was left-handed but was shot on the right side, behind her ear, plus she was naked from the waist down in her car;
• He called friend and attorney Kyle Robertson, who also is a judge, twice before dialing 911, “and only then at the insistence of Robertson;”
• The rag Burroughs used to “render aid” to Sinclair was “pitifully devoid of hardly any of Katherine’s blood;”
• Burroughs had changed clothes from earlier that night;
• Burroughs tested positive for gunshot residue and the state pathologist couldn’t rule out homicide as the cause of Sinclair’s death;
• Burroughs’ demeanor with law enforcement officials immediately after the shooting was “emotionless” and he provided “inconsistent statements” and “outright lies” to them;
• Just before her death, Sinclair was Googling the name of Burroughs’ ex-wife. “Importantly, Katherine had threatened to tell Burroughs’ ex-wife about his nefarious activity in the past.”
Thompson referred to all of that and more as “an inexhaustive list of some of the genuine issues of material fact on which this case should be tried.” The motion should be denied, he wrote, because “there are many disputed issues for a jury to hear and consider in order to determine whether Greg Burroughs killed Katherine Sinclair.”
The testimony that Burroughs’ attorney used to make the case for summary judgment are “self-serving statements made by someone whose credibility is highly questionable, and who has every reason in the world to provide a dishonest account of how the events of that night unfolded,” Thompson wrote.
As for his attorney’s claim that Burroughs saw the gun discharge in Sinclair’s hand, that’s not what’s in Burroughs’ account of events that night, Thompson wrote. Burroughs’ sworn testimony, “however incredible and untrustworthy it may be,” Thompson wrote, did not say that. A transcript of Burroughs’ testimony was included and read, in part, that he was “in front of the car” when he “heard the gun go off,” then said, “I heard the gun go off … I didn’t know if Katherine had shot at me or just shot in the garage. I didn’t know what had happened.”
Nothing in the sworn testimony indicates that Burroughs saw the gun discharge, Thompson wrote.
“If Burroughs’ own testimony contradicts this list of ‘unassailable facts,’ whatever argument supporting summary judgment that has been made using those ‘facts’ fails on its face,” Thompson continued. “Much of the Defendant’s motion … focuses on the fact that there was no other eyewitnesses other than Burroughs who witnessed the death of Katherine Sinclair. That is fair … Because of that fact, the Defendant now argues that, because no one was there to witness him shoot Katherine in her head, he is entitled to summary judgement. Thankfully, the Mississippi Supreme Court recognizes that juries can use their common sense to infer what happened, even in the absence of eyewitness testimony, based on all of the evidence presented, and then reach a verdict accordingly.”
Jacobus and Thompson both cited case law supporting their claims.
There is “more than enough circumstantial evidence to get to a trial” and “This case is ready to be tried,” Thompson concluded. “Whatever ‘unassailable facts the Defendant wants to put together are self-serving and need to be weighed by a trier of fact against his credibility, as well as the other evidence that will be presented.”
The circumstantial evidence “is overwhelming and needs to be heard by a jury.”
Judge Dal Williamson did grant Burroughs’ attorneys a change of venue for the civil case. It will be tried in Neshoba County on a date that has yet to be determined, if the judge does not grant summary judgment. He will hear the attorneys’ arguments on that motion either on May 17 or July 26, which are the next available civil motion dates.
Burroughs’ also filed a civil claim in federal court against the Laurel Police Department and City of Laurel for wrongful arrest and damaging his reputation. Attorneys are still waiting for Judge Taylor McNeel to rule on Burroughs’ attorneys’ motion for summary judgement in that case that was filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Mississippi.
