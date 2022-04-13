Perps won’t be charged as adults
The case of an assault on a school bus last week is being handled by the Jones County Youth Court and school district, officials reported.
That was the determination of District Attorney Tony Buckley after discussions with youth court prosecutor Brad Thompson and the Investigator J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
“All three of us agree that the people involved are all juveniles, and based on the facts and evidence known to us at this time, the case, under law, belongs in youth court,” Buckley said. “There has been a lot of misinformation put out there, and because we are dealing with juveniles, I’m not going to be able to comment on the facts.”
A seventh-grader was sodomized with a water bottle on the back of the bus by South Jones High School students last week, according to reports the Leader-Call received and reported.
Superintendent Tommy Parker of the Jones County School District confirmed that there was an incident, but he couldn’t go into details. There was surveillance video of the incident, but it had not been viewed by Carter at the time the story about it was published in Tuesday’s edition.
Three teens — ages 17, 15 and 14 — reportedly assaulted the seventh-grader. It was believed that they were to go before Judge Wayne Thompson for a hearing this week, but youth-court proceedings and punishments are not a matter of public record.
The students will also face punishment by the school district, which could be expulsion. School disciplinary proceedings and punishments are not public record either.
