The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for this suspect in a recent break-in at the county bus barn on Hillcrest Drive in Laurel.
This image from surveillance cameras was captured at 6:30 a.m. on Monday. At least four vehicles there had catalytic converters stolen, according to reports.
Anyone with information is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428- STOP (7867).
