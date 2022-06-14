New driver praised for doing everything right
•
A school bus carrying summer-school students caught on fire Tuesday morning, but all of the children were OK, thanks to the driver’s actions, officials said.
Ashley Renee McCullough is a new driver for the Jones County School District, having started near the end of the regular school year, after undergoing newly required training, said JCSD Superintendent Tommy Parker.
“She did all the right things,” he said.
Sheriff Joe Berlin agreed, adding, “Her actions were instrumental in avoiding any injuries to students, and we commend her for her courage and quick thinking.”
McCullough was driving along Phillips Road East, off Highway 590 in southwestern Jones County, when the 10-year-old bus began smoking and the “check engine” light came on, Parker said. She pulled over on the side of the road, got the students off the bus and called the bus barn, and shortly thereafter, the bus burst into flames.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and volunteer firefighters from South Jones and Southwest Jones responded to the call at 7:19 a.m., where they found the bus engulfed in flames but everyone off of it. The flames caught nearby woods on fire, and volunteers had to extinguish that in addition top the bus.
“We also thank the volunteer firefighters who responded to this incident,” Berlin said. “Day in and day out, these community heroes respond to help others. Today was another example of their dedication.”
A replacement bus picked up the students and carried them on to South Jones High School. The bus that burned is likely a total loss, Parker said.
“(McCullough) was one of our first (drivers) to go through new training” to meet requirements that went into effect in February, he said. She began driving a bus for the school district about two months ago and volunteered to drive this summer.
This is the second year that the district has run bus routes over the summer. That began last year after so many students fell behind after missing classes because of COVID-19 protocols, Parker said. There are 16 buses running as opposed to the 120 in the regular school year, and they run much longer routes. All of the June classes are in the high schools.
The district just purchased 11 new buses and need seven more, Parker said. They cost over $90,000 each and have a 15-year life expectancy. There will be an investigation into the cause of the bus fire, he said. Parker’s just glad the only thing that was lost is something that can be replaced.
“(McCullough) did a good job and took care of the kids,” he said. “Thank goodness she did or we could have had a real tragedy.”
