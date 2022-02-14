Some of the greatest music in history sprouted in California’s Laurel Canyon in the 1970s. And now, 50 years later, the sidewalks of America’s “Home Town” in downtown Laurel, Miss. will become fertile ground for musicians, singers and other performers starting this spring.
The Laurel City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously approved an ordinance that will allow busking, which is performance in public areas. Those who wish to sing or play a musical instrument in the designated areas of downtown need only get a free permit from City Hall to do so. The permit is good for a year.
cians can set up to play. They can’t solicit donations, but they can put out a hat or instrument case where they can take tips. I think it’s a good thing.”
Laurel has long had a reputation as an artistic community, and some of that talent has been on display with the painting of traffic boxes around downtown since last year, when a grant paid local artists to put their personal touches on them to make them visually appealing.
With more talented musicians than stages downtown, this is an opportunity for them to put their talents on display, too.
“The City of Laurel seeks to encourage emerging artists and entertainers to showcase their talents and contribute to a lively art and music culture in the community,” the ordinance begins.
Laurel Main Street requested that the city implement an ordinance to regulate busking/street performers by designating locations for them and the City Planning Commission adopted it and recommended that the Laurel City Council do the same.
Performers may set up at:
• The “pocket park” next to Lee’s on Oak Street;
• On Front Street at Lott Furniture in front of the Blind Roosevelt Graves plaque;
• At the corner of Magnolia Street and Central Avenue at Southern Antique Mall;
• At the Leontyne Price Music Park on Central Avenue.
The only rules, other than obtaining the free permit and not soliciting, say that the buskers and crowds can’t block roads, sidewalks, crosswalks, driveways, stairways, curb cuts for handicapped-access ramps, entrances to buildings/businesses or fire hydrants.
Buskers will also be required to remove their props and other items they use during breaks and immediately following a performance and they must pick up trash and other debris from the area when done.
They will be allowed to perform in the designated areas during city-authorized events with the permission of the sponsor. The conduct and behavior of buskers have to comply with and respect the city’s noise ordinance, and those who don’t comply will be instructed by the Laurel Police Department to leave the area.
The city may temporarily prohibit performances during periods of construction.
The ordinance will take effect after the second reading of it, which will be at the next council meeting, which is Feb. 22.
“We’re trying to get to be a little like New Orleans,” Mayor Johnny Magee said. “There are designated spots where musi
