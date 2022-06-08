A Laurel man is behind bars after Laurel police found methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy) during a search warrant of three properties.
Derrick Grace, 41, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church. His bond was set at $100,000 for the trafficking charge and $50,000 for the possession charge.
On June 3 around 2:30 p.m., LPD Narcotics and Investigators executed three search warrants in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The locations searched were listed as 316 Jefferson St., 320 Jefferson St. and 322 Jefferson St.
During the search, investigators located 110 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of cocaine and 4.6 grams of MDMA. Investigator Michelle Howell is the lead in the case.
Grace had been arrested in 2019 after reportedly ram- ming a cop car in an attempt to get away from a traffic stop. He was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer with a weapon and resisting arrest. He had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants at the time of the stop.
