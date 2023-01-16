Eleven DUI suspects were arrested over the weekend — three of whom were charged with felony DUIs — as the Laurel Police Department continues to increase the number of officers on the DUI task force.
The LPD received two grants, the Impaired Drivers Grant and the Traffic Services Grant, at the end of 2022. This is the third year that the LPD has been given these grants and has just finished the first quarter of this year.
In December, the LPD issued 253 tickets, four DUI arrests, four drug arrests and two felony arrests.
The LPD currently has 47 officers, eight short of being fully staffed. Officers make use of the grants for overtime pay, and help protect the community as much as possible.
LPD Chief Tommy Cox said the grants help to slow down drivers, keep drunk drivers off the roads and keep Laurel citizens safe.
“Our hope is to not have to write any tickets,” Cox said. “But that would mean everyone was not speeding and not driving intoxicated. Until that happens, we will put more cars out on the streets because you don’t want anyone causing accidents and driving drunk.”
