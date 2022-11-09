The Laurel Shrine Club will be smoking butts and turkeys for a couple of good causes — people’s Thanksgiving dinners and the organization’s charitable efforts.
Boston butts and turkeys will be available from pickup at the club’s headquarters in Shady Grove (4751 Highway 15 North) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Turkeys are $40 and butts are $35. Ladies of the Club will be selling various cakes and pies for $15 and $20, plus pans of cornbread dressing for $15 and $25. Proceeds will go to the club’s charitable endeavors.
Orders of five or more items will be delivered in the local area. To arrange for pickup after 2 p.m. on Nov. 22, call Jeff Gardner at 601-935-2975. For more about the dessert items or dressing, call Elsie Ivy at 601-466-0678. Call Lester Ivy at the same number or Raymon Busby at 601-433-5674 for more information.
