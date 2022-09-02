A Jasper County man with a long history of dealing drugs doesn’t appear to have much of future in that line of work — at least, not in public.
James “Bobo” Johnson, 49, was ordered to serve 120 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a Jasper County jury found him guilty of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced by Jasper County Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey as a habitual offender.
Johnson was arrested in August 2020 after Jasper County deputies went to serve Johnson with a bench warrant at his residence just north of Louin. That’s when they found an array of illegal drugs in his vehicle, which were in plain sight, including 50-plus capsules containing opioids, 10 grams of methamphetamine, powders and pill-form MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana, digital scales, three cellphones and assorted drug paraphernalia. Johnson was already out on bond for sale of a controlled substance at the time of that arrest.
Narcotics Investigators Robert Little and R.H. Stockman of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department “did an excellent job on the case” to get a “next-level” dealer off the streets, Sheriff Randy Johnson said. That sentiment was echoed by District Attorney Chris Hennis.
The defendant had been “on law enforcement’s radar for some time for his involvement in the distribution of illegal drugs in Jasper County,” Hennis said. “I want to thank Sheriff Randy Johnson and his department for their hard work ensuring Jasper County is a safe place to live and raise our families.”
Assistant District Attorneys Chris Purdum and Shannon Jones served as prosecutors in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.