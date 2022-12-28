A home in the Calhoun Community sustained severe damage, but no one was injured after it caught fire just after noon on Christmas Eve. Resident Chris Dobbs had just left the residence on Cactus Drive for a few minutes before returning to get something. That’s when he saw flames and smoke in the living area, near the fireplace, and called 911, according to the report. Volunteers from Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso and Hebron responded and found the single-story, wood-frame home with heavy smoke billowing out of it and flames visible. Heavy smoke was coming from the eaves around the home. After a brief interior fire attack, firefighters were forced to back out because the structure was being overcome and conditions were becoming life-threatening to firefighters. No injuries were reported. Jones County Constable Danny Gibson was also on scene. Dixie Electric also responded, along with a nearby Sharon firefighter, Kris Lecabellec, who happened to be in the area and stopped to assist. (Photos by Jones County Fire Council/Calhoun VFD)
