Qualifying for county offices Jan. 2-Feb. 1
Candidate packets are now available for those who are planning to run for elected office in Jones County in 2023, said Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks.
Official qualifying begins Jan. 2 and continues through Feb. 1, but a lot of people have expressed an early interest in running for county offices, so Brooks is getting the word out now so they can get a head start on paperwork, she said. The filing fee for all county offices is $100.
Those who plan to run as an Independent, instead of Democrat or Republican, will have to provide signatures of 15 to 50 registered voters — depending on whether it’s a district or county-wide office — to go along with the other qualifications of each office.
Because of that extra requirement, those who plan to run Independent need to turn in their paperwork well ahead of the deadline, Brooks said.
“We won’t have time to certify their signatures if they turn them in at five till 5 on Feb. 1,” she said.
Sheriff Joe Berlin and his three-term predecessor Alex Hodge have already made it known publicly that they intend to run for that job as Independents. Several others are said to be weighing a run for that office, too.
Several people are expected to seek Brooks’ position, too, as she likely follows local tradition and runs for chancery clerk after serving two terms as circuit clerk.
Tax assessor/collector, coroner, county attorney and county surveyor are the other county-wide positions that will be up for grabs, and all five Board of Supervisors positions will be on ballots as well as three justice court and constable spots.
The Jones County District Attorney — which is a state office — along with local lawmakers’ seats in the state House and Senate will also be on ballots along with the top elected offices in state government — governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state auditor, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture/commerce, commissioner of insurance, public service commissioner and transportation commissioner.
The Leader-Call will have comprehensive election coverage and guides leading up to the Democrat and Republican primaries in June and the General Election in November.
