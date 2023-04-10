Organizers are looking for vendors to start a new farmers’ market in the Myrick Community. The first “Back to Your Roots” market is set for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday,
April 29 at the old Myrick School, at Freedom Road and Lower Myrick Road.
“Come show us what you got, from homegrown to homemade,” organizers said, adding, “and bring those small farm critters, too.”
For more information, call Stacy Walls at 601-319-4971 or Vickie Yarber at 769-692-2911.
