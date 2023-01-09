A camper was destroyed but firefighters were able to save a couple’s home and other nearby structures from the flames on Friday afternoon. Volunteers from Moselle and Southwest Jones responded to a camper fire at the home of Michael and Heather Dennis at 75 Berry Road around 3 p.m. The camper was engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived, and they began a defensive fire attack and protected surrounding structures. The large 2014 Solairl camper sustained what was described as catastrophic damage. The owners were at their home next to the camper when it caught fire. No injuries were reported and the camper was unoccupied at the time. (PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council)
