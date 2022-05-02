A candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives’ 4th Congressional District will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Jones County Republican Women.
Raymond Brooks will speak to the group when it meets from noon- 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at The Laurel Country Club (2011 U.S. Highway 84, Laurel). Lunch is $15.
Guests are welcome, but everyone who plans to attend is asked to send an RSVP text to Debbie (601) 498-2600 or Michelle (601) 498-9972.
The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.