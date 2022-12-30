2 election commissioner positions up for grabs
Two of the offices that handle local elections and voter rolls will be on ballots along with higher-profile positions in Jones County elections next year.
The job of election commissioner in Beat 2 and Beat 4 will be up for grabs. Marilyn Huff is the longtime holder of the job in Beat 2, but Beat 4’s Allison Holifield — who took on the job after her father Ken Reynolds passed away — has resigned, so she is not seeking reelection, Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said. The position pays on a per-diem basis — about $10,000 to $12,000 per year. The positions in Beats 1, 3 and 5 will be on ballots in 2024, the next presidential election year.
Qualifying for all county elections begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, when the courthouses reopen from the New Year’s Day holiday, and will continue through 5 p.m., Feb. 2.
The filing fee for all county offices is $100. Those who plan to run as an Independent, instead of Democrat or Republican, will have to provide signatures of 15 to 50 registered voters — depending on whether it’s a district or county-wide office — to go along with the other qualifications of each office. Because of that extra requirement, those who plan to run Independent need to turn in their paperwork well ahead of the deadline, Brooks said.
“We won’t have time to certify their signatures if they turn them in at five till 5 on Feb. 1,” she said.
Sheriff Joe Berlin and his three-term predecessor Alex Hodge have already made it known publicly that they intend to run for that job as Independents. Several others have said that they intend to run for that office, too.
Several people are expected to seek Brooks’ position, too, as she follows local tradition and runs for chancery clerk after serving two terms as circuit clerk. Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin has said he does not intend to run again after finishing his second term. Tax assessor/collector, coroner, county attorney and county surveyor are the other county-wide positions that will be up for grabs, and all five Board of Supervisors positions will be on ballots as well as three justice court and constable spots.
The Jones County District Attorney — which is a state office — along with local lawmakers’ seats in the state House and Senate will also be on ballots along with the top elected offices in state government — governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state auditor, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture/commerce, commissioner of insurance, public service commissioner and transportation commissioner.
The Leader-Call will have comprehensive election coverage and guides leading up to the Democrat and Republican primaries in June and the General Election in November.
