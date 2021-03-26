A Laurel man who wanted a job at the jail wound up getting a room there.
Vu Duong, 34, called the Jones County Adult Detention Center 42 times in one evening to check on the status of his background check after he applied for a job as a corrections officer. He was charged with telephone harassment and picked up on March 19 on a warrant that was filed in Jones County Justice Court.
“He was told to stop calling, but he kept on,” Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said. “You can’t keep harassing people like that.”
Duong had applied for a job at the facility and JCSD officials were in the process of doing a background check on him when he began calling on the evening of March 17. Jail phones, which have more monitors than at most places, showed he called 42 times, Carter said.
“I’d say that’s a little excessive,” he said with a laugh.
But on a serious note, answering Duong’s rings over and over kept jail staff from doing their other duties, plus they have nothing to do with the application process of employees.
Duong effectively weeded himself out of the list of applicants for jobs at the jail — unless he wants to be a trusty. He was arrested and booked into the jail last Friday and released a couple of hours later. He can either pay a fine or return for a hearing in Jones County Justice Court if he wants to contest the charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.