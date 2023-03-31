Four local candidates will be the guest speakers at the monthly meeting of the Jones County Republican Women noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at The Laurel Country Club (2011 Highway 84 West).
District 3 Constable candidate Joey Davis, Jones County sheriff candidate Macon Davis, District 42 state Senate candidate Don Hartness and District 2 Constable candidate Kyle Smith will all speak to the group.
The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
Email jcrw.laurel@gmail.com for more information.
