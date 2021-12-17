A Soso man and his girlfriend are being charged with capital murder in the October 2019 death of her 6-month-old baby.
Brandon Gardner, 26, and Brooke Stringer, 22, were taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Friday morning after autopsy results showed that the baby’s manner of death was “homicide,” Investigator J.D. Carter said. If convicted of capital murder, Gardner could face the death penalty. The underlying felony is child abuse.
Carter and the Jones County District Attorney’s Office have been working together closely on the case for months, but medical evidence took a long time to process at the crime lab, they said.
Look for more information in the Leader-Call on Saturday.
