Suspects gets a few more hours of freedom, second felony charge
The suspect was wearing a No. 7 jersey, and it was fourth-and- goal for freedom. But Sgt. J.D. Carter made the tackle and former football star Deputy Xavier Thigpen only got the assist in the takedown of the escapee who kept local law enforcement officials on the run overnight.
Cody Saulters, 25, was being arrested for the offense of grand larceny on Monday afternoon, but after the handcuffed suspect took off and had to be recaptured, that few more hours of freedom cost him a second felony charge — escape.
“Once again, we are the hide-and-seek winners,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. Saulters was handcuffed by Investigator Wesley Waites outside a residence on Highway 184 on Monday around 4 p.m. He was identified as a suspect in the theft of a pressure washer from a residence on Maxey Road in the Calhoun Community.
While Waites was waiting on a transport unit, Saulters — whose hands were cuffed behind his back — took off into woods and a field between the Powers Volunteer Fire Department and Dixie Electric. Law enforcement officials combed the area for hours but couldn’t find the suspect, who was wearing nothing but a pair of shorts and handcuffs.
Saulters was spotted that night on Bill Touchstone Road, but he was reportedly wearing khaki pants, a blue and black jersey and green crocs. Residents in the Powers Community reported being “locked and loaded” and on the lookout in response to updates on the Leader-Call Facebook page.
On Tuesday morning, there were several reports of Saulters being seen on Highway 84 East and at Dollar General on Eastview Drive. Carter saw Saulters walking down Highway 84 East and pulled in behind him, then chased him up an embankment to the wood line, where he tackled the accused offender.
Additional JCSD units — including Thigpen, who starred on the gridiron at Southern Miss and spent some time with the Green Bay Packers — arrived and took Saulters into custody.
“Great job by our crew in locating and taking Cody Saulters into custody,” Berlin said. “He will be charged with felony escape and grand larceny.
“Thanks are due to those citizens who called 911 to report Cody Saulters’ location. We flooded the area with JCSD units and were in position to make a quick apprehension."
It was not clear if anyone helped Saulters get new clothes or get out of the handcuffs. He didn’t implicate anyone else, Waites said. Saulters told him that he slipped out of one of the cuffs and cut the other one.
It was the first time in 35 years in law enforcement that Waites had a suspect run while cuffed behind his back, he said. The instinct of law enforcement officers is to run after fleeing suspects, but they often back off if they don’t catch a runner immediately to preserve a scent trail for a tracking K9.
Saulters made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday. Judge David Lyons set his bond at $25,000.
