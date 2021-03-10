Police were searching for a local man and woman when the pair’s car exploded and caused a woods fire off of Brookwood Drive in Myrick Tuesday afternoon. They were arrested on the scene for public drunkenness.
Just after 2 p.m., fire departments responded to the fire call and found that a car had ignited after a couple pulled it into a wooded area. Caleb Morris, 30, of Laurel said he’d heard some odd noises under the hood of the car, which he bought for $100.
M&M, Glade and Powers firefighters fought to put out the fire, which had spread to trees and endangered several houses in the area.
Not long after, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was alerted that Morris and Denise McAndrew, 33, were in the area — they’d been seeking the couple after a caller reported Morris’ reckless driving down Eastview Drive. The two had apparently sped away from the Dollar General parking lot, drawing the caller’s attention.
Morris had been jailed in January on a justice court warrant.
At the scene of the fire, sheriff’s deputies spoke briefly with Morris and McAndrew before cuffing them.
Morris has also been arrested for domestic violence, burglary and possession of a weapon by a felon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.