Corrections officer’s career cut short after Ocean Springs rooster killed, 35-year-old to appear in Ocean Springs court on Wednesday
The career of a woman who used to wear a badge in Jones County was placed on the chopping block after she was charged in the disappearance and death of beloved downtown Ocean Springs rooster Carl.
Kendra Shaffer, a 35-year-old juvenile corrections officer, refused to stop and answer questions as she stormed out of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department after being fired on Thursday afternoon. She will have to answer for the charge of animal cruelty, though, after being issued a post-arrest citation for the misdemeanor and ordered to appear in Ocean Springs Municipal Court at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. There, she will likely face a mob of people who have been outraged by the death of Carl, which has caused a firestorm on social media and traditional media.
Her punishment with her employer was immediate.
Sheriff Joe Berlin “holds his people to a higher standard, on of off duty,” Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said. “He’s been real consistent with that. The integrity and respect of the public matters.”
The crime has captured national attention. Between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, JCSD spokesman Lance Chancellor had fielded 42 media inquiries — including The Washington Post and Newsweek — about the incident, Shaffer and the sheriff’s decision. Questions about the incident were referred to the Ocean Springs Police Department, but Berlin’s decision about his employee was an easy one, he said.It was swift and decisive despite a nationwide shortage of people who are willing to work in law enforcement at any level.
“We expect those individuals employed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to perform their duties and live their lives in a professional and honorable manner,” Berlin said. “The criminal charges against Ms. Shaffer by the Ocean Springs Police Department are serious, and we do not tolerate or condone this behavior. Her employment termination is immediate.”
Shaffer is reportedly a single mother of six who lives in the Calhoun Community, and she had been working as a juvenile corrections officer since December 2020. Her demeanor was described as “uncooperative” when she met with OSPD investigators at the JCSD. She admitted to being intoxicated but did not admit to killing Carl, sources with knowledge of the investigation said.
Video surveillance posted on Facebook showed a group of a half-dozen or so people taking Carl from his perch on the popular Government Street in downtown Ocean Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. A woman later identified as Shaffer is seen carrying Carl after he was taken and his body was later discovered in Biloxi. After the video appeared on social media, Shaffer reportedly called the OSPD “to tell her side” from a number that was traced back to the Jones County Detention Center, a source said.
The search for Carl was urgent on Facebook, and now the public pressure to punish the perpetrator(s) has intensified, especially after it was reported that a law-enforcement official was involved. Memes and T-shirts with the words “Justice For Carl” are circulating on coastal sidewalks and cyberspace.
“Carl 2.0 was an Ocean Springs fixture,” Kevin Hendry explained in a Facebook post. “He lived downtown and became the city's unofficial mascot.I know it may seem silly to people not from the area but Carl was a big deal here. He would stroll in and out of businesses and was very popular, especially with the children. Unlike some roosters he was very tame, friendly and always acted like a perfect gentleman. They even had Carl T-shirts made and ... He had his own Instagram account and regularly posted on political and city issues.”
When Carl had an injured leg a few months ago, the community rallied behind him, getting regular updates as he recovered, and his veterinarian bills were paid. A search party was formed after he disappeared and wasn’t around for the daily routine downtown proprietors and residents were accustomed to.
“Hopefully they will be punished to the full extent of the law,” Hendry wrote. “It's sad that some people are so cruel to destroy something so innocent. He may have just been a chicken but he was just as much of a pet to some people as their cats and dogs. RIP Carl 2.0!!!”
Twisted Anchor Tattoo was Carl’s primary hangout, but now, a memorial is on the front porch where he spent most of his time, WLOX reported. Store’s manager Christina Jackson led the effort to find the people responsible for his disappearance and death.
“He brought a lot of joy to a lot of people down here,” shop owner Matt Stebly told the TV station, choking back tears. “I feel like any decent human is going to be emotional about something like this. You know, an animal that we’ve taken care of and been a part of downtown for a while ... And then just to be taken like that.”
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home has reportedly donated a custom-made casket for Carl wth photos of the rooster and the inscription, "Legends never die."
A New Orleans-style second line is planned for Sunday, May 8. The ceremony will include a Gulf Coast brass band.
