The most famous Election Day media blunder occurred in 1948, when the Chicago Daily Tribune declared in a front-page headline "DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN."
Thomas E. Dewey and incumbent Harry S. Truman were in a tight race, which Truman actually won.
While it didn't carry the magnitude of Dewey-Truman, local TV news station WDAM did its best impersonation by declaring Omeria Scott the winner of the Laurel Ward 4 Democrat primary over incumber George Carmichael.
The station printed the results, which did not include absentee or affidavit ballots. However, Laurel City Clerk Mary Ann Hess said the station was made aware of those outstanding ballots.
Carmichael garnered enough votes to advance to the June 8 general election.
