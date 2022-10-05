Man who stole $1,500-plus from Belk gets 3 years in prison
•
A Laurel man who did a whole lot of shopping — but not any paying — in the Belk clothing department will have a wardrobe provided by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the next couple of years.
Stacey Graham, 55, is accustomed to striped coveralls after picking up felonies in several states over the years. He was ordered to serve three years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to felony shoplifting, He admitted to taking more than $1,500 worth of clothes from Belk in Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel in August 2021.
Laurel police arrested Graham twice a few days apart after he was seen filling a trash bag with clothes in the store and again with a backpack full of clothes he’d taken from there, prosecutor Katie Sumrall said.
He had $882.75 worth of clothes stuffed into the garbage bag and $654 worth in the backpack, according to records from Belk security officers.
“In Mississippi, it’s still illegal to go in and steal merchandise,” Judge Dal Williamson said. “That law is still enforced here.”
In addition to the prison time, Graham was ordered to spend three years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay a total of $3,891 in court fees. That amount included $1,536 in restitution to be paid to Belk.
In addition to two misdemeanor shoplifting convictions in weeks before he was busted at Belk — the third and subsequent charges are felonies — Graham was convicted of attempted aggravated assault and domestic violence in Ohio, and receiving stolen property and promoting prostitution in Missouri, among other crimes. He has various convictions in at least five states, according to court documents. He was represented by public defender Cruz Gray.
Three years was the maximum sentence for felony shoplifting the amount he stole, but Williamson warned Graham that he could be facing life in prison if he gets convicted of another felony. That’s because he has two convictions for violent crimes on his lengthy rap sheet.
When asked if he had anything to say, Graham said, “Thank you for accepting my plea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.