A Jasper County woman who was accused of abusing an elderly person had her case dismissed because her right to a speedy trial was denied, Judge Dal Williamson ruled.
Kimberly Ross, 42, of Louin was indicted for abuse of a vulnerable adult in April 2015, but she wasn’t served with the indictment until Sept. 11, 2022 — nearly seven-and-a-half years later, according to court records that were presented by attorney Patrick Pacific.
Ross had been employed as a social worker when she got word that the Ellisville Police Department was working on a complaint against her, Pacific told the court. She went to the EPD and talked to an investigator, and Ellisville Municipal Court Judge David Lyons issued an arrest warrant in November 2014.
The home address on County Road 1614 and her place of employment, Peco Foods in Bay Springs, were the same on those documents then as they are now, Pacific pointed out. Since then, she’s gotten married, had a baby and bought a vehicle — all of which required some paperwork with county government offices — but she still wasn’t served with the indictment. The first attempt to serve her at her house that was documented was in October 2019 and again in March 2021, Pacific said. Her residence in Louin is off of Highway 15, just north of the Peco plant. She was finally served in September after Laurel police stopped her for an improper tag, according to LPD records.
“It seems like she would have been easy to find,” Pacific said.
In addition to the length of the delay, it would be difficult to go forward with the case because the alleged victim is dead and the person with power-of-attorney is now 92, in a nursing home and not competent to come to court, Pacific said, adding that no one else in the family has knowledge of the facts and circumstances of the case.
Because of all those factors, “we ask that the case be dismissed,” Pacific said.
Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall said she couldn’t dispute the claims in the motion to dismiss that was filed by Pacific.
“I don’t see a good reason for the delay,” Williamson said. “It does appear that Ms. Ross would not be a hard person to find ... if her arrest had been pursued with some diligence.”
Williamson ruled that Ross’ Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial had been violated and dismissed the case.
Ross broke into tears and said, “Thank you.”
It’s the most recent of dozens of cases that have been dismissed since 2019 because of defendants’ Constitutional right to a speedy trial being violated. During a recent appearance on The Buck Naked Truth podcast, former Sheriff Alex Hodge addressed that issue. He said that the JCSD had an indictment-service rate of more than 90 percent during his 12 years in office, but he acknowledged the problem with those that weren’t served and said he took full responsibility for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.