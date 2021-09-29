Suspects take 2 minutes to rip apart ATMs at 2 banks
Two ATMs at North Laurel banks were ripped off the foundation and cash stolen by thieves in a stolen pickup early Wednesday morning.
The Wallace Steel Erectors pickup was reportedly stolen from a construction site on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg overnight, then used in the thefts. The perpetrators hooked a chain around the ATM at Magnolia State Bank on 16th Avenue and stole an undisclosed amount of money from it, then went to the Trustmark on Audubon Drive and pulled up that machine to do the same thing, but didn’t get any cash there. They abandoned the truck there and surveillance video shows that they got into a nearby awaiting vehicle on Northview Drive.
The suspects reportedly stopped at an abandoned house on Parker Drive — apparently to get prepared — before going to Magnolia State Bank, then took only two minutes to pull off the theft.
There is surveillance video from the banks and likely other nearby businesses, too.
Investigators from the Laurel Police Department were on the scene just after the 6 a.m. thefts, and they are now getting assistance from the FBI and Hattiesburg Police Department, Chief Tommy Cox said.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428- STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.