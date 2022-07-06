LFD, LPD team up to save crying kitty from overpass
A kitten made a harrowing escape from a precarious perch with the help of Laurel Police Department and the Laurel Fire Department’s ladder.
Somehow, a black-and-white kitten was stuck in a gap 30 feet high underneath the Interstate-59 overpass near South Magnolia Street.
The small creature’s caterwauling alerted Ada Gavin, who was on her
way to work. Gavin looked around and then looked up to see the cat stuck in a gap between the bridge too high for her to reach. The kitten would not have been noticed by anyone
if not for its plaintive wail for help.
Gavin then alerted police to help save the kitten as traffic continued to pass overhead. Officers Michelle Howell and Regina Newton were the first on the scene and did not know how they were going to get the kitten down from its high hiding place.
“I don’t know how it would have gotten stuck up there other than someone putting it there or it falling out from a car,” Howell said.
While they were waiting for the Laurel Fire Department to arrive, it started to rain and the wind started blowing hard. The LFD could not use the ladder un- til the wind and rain calmed down, so the kitten had to wait a few more minutes before being saved.
“I was terrified the kitten was going to drown,” Newton said. “I was heartbroken listening to it cry for help.”
When the fire department showed up on scene, Newton knew it was going to be OK.
Laurel Fire Department
used the ladder to assist with retrieving the scared cat from its perch. Firefight- er Mason Roberts climbed the fire truck’s ladder about 30 feet to free the distressed kitten. As he reached up
to look for the kitten in its hiding place, a small paw emerged from the hole in the bridge. Roberts was able to maneuver the kitten just so that he could free it.
As soon as he grabbed
the kitten, he put it in his coat while the ladder moved down so that he could safely get himself and the kitten down. Roberts handed the kitten down and Newton and Howell cradled it.
“I knew this kitten was go- ing to be better off now than before,” Newton said.
One of the officers is fostering the kitten until they can find it a home.
