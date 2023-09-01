Volunteer firefighters from several Jones County departments helped save more than half of a home — and three cats — from a fire at 3261 Ovett Moselle Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday. The two-story, wood-framed home had flames coming out of a second-story window and along the back wall, the first firefighters on the scene reported. Volunteers from Ovett, Johnson, Union, Glade, Southwest and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded and immediately began an interior, offensive fire attack and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Fire had damaged the back wall and ceiling of the home after it traveled from the rear outside wall upward to the ceiling and into the attic. But thanks to the immediate response and hard work of the firefighters, 60 percent of the home was saved from fire damage, said Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council. Firefighters assisted three cats out of the home. No injuries, human or animal, were reported. The Jones County Sheriff's Department and Dixie Electric Power Association also responded. (Photo by Jones County Fire Council)
