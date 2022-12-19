Hettie Doris Ware Myrick was recognized by the Jones County Board of Supervisors at Monday morning’s meeting on her 100th birthday. “I believe in staying close to Jesus and trying to push forward every day,” she said of her secret to living a long life. She was accompanied by her son Wayne Myrick, a former circuit and chancery clerk in the county. Board attorney and Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley presented the honoree with a certificate of recognition. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.