Grads gather for biennial reunion
Mary Finch, 100 years old, sat in the passenger seat of an old Ford pickup waiting for the Oak Park Alumni Homecoming parade to begin. The side of the car boasted an “Oak Park Alumni Class of 1945” sticker.
That’s the legacy of the Oak Park School — Finch and hundreds of other graduates gathered in Laurel this weekend for the 23rd biennial reunion to honor the school.
Oak Park Vocational High School opened in 1928 and provided education to black students until 1970, when it integrated with R.H. Watkins High School, now known as Laurel High School. Alumni gather every two years for a reunion to celebrate the legacy of the school. This year included a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovation of the Oak Park Alumni Association building.
Oak Parkites gathered as Mayor Johnny Magee spoke to a crowd before cutting the ribbon on the renovated building.
“Local government, who represents you, intervened to provide that TLC that the building needed,” Magee said. “... Local government made expenditures to the rehabilitation of the Oak Park Alumni building in the amount of half a million dollars. We have lost too many buildings in this city and in this community, and we did not want to let this last piece of the original Oak Park High School to be lost to the wrecking ball.”
Brigadere Gen. George Pryce, Class of 1947, said some of the greatest Americans in history gathered on the hallowed grounds of the Oak Park school.
“I’m honored to be here in Laurel with our school reunion … there is no area that I can think of that someone from Oak Park in Laurel has not inspired to do it,” Pryce said. “I also represent a very distinguished artist, my sister Leontyne Pryce. She sends her best to the Oak Parkites who are here today. She is here in spirit, whether she is here or not.”
The legacy of Oak Park keeps Pryce busy and keeps him wanting to make the world a better place, he said.
“When you achieve all these things, then you have to give something back,” Pryce said.
The legacy endures, not only with graduates, but with graduates’ children and families. Ridgeland resident Jerald Ulmer, executive director of Oak Park National Alumni Association, graduated from Oak Park in 1970 — its last graduating class — said there has been an enduring collaboration between the community, city government, businesses and educators who understood the need of the area.
“Even though the school no longer had graduates after 1970, going forward what we have thought of is that we still need to participate in an enduring memory of the past and carry it forward because blue and white blood exists forever,” Ulmer said. “One of the things is, everyone has stories to tell about the past, and they somewhat change, always a little more colorful and always illustrious. But the real wonderful thing about it is the fellowship stands the real test of time.”
Shaunita Weathersby, national president of the Oak Park Alumni Association, said the importance of Oak Park reunions were drilled into her at a young age, and she was a part of the events even though she graduated from R.H. Watkins in 1995.
“I do this job because I love Oak Park,” Weathersby said. “I am not a graduate of Oak Park, so my story is not like our executive director, but blue and white runs through my veins. I love this school, and I think the best way for us to continue this legacy is for young people to get involved.”
