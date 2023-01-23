Luke Johnson speaks to a crowd at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel to celebrate what has been dubbed “Sanctity of Life Sunday” across the nation. “I am the product of adoption,” he said, adding that he grew up with loving parents in Laurel. He encouraged women with unwanted pregnancies to “explore that option.” Johnson also challenged churches to push for that, not just with talk, but “show we value life, then point them to the One who gives eternal life.” The Choices Clinic of Laurel “Life Jubilee” took on even more meaning this year because of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, said Brittany Sherman, executive director of the clinic. Last year, 26 mothers who came to Choices “turned from abortion and chose life,” she said. “You being here and supporting this ministry literally saves lives!” Choices Clinic offers free and confidential services to women who are expecting through an Empowerment Program, which allows them to earn points by participating in life classes. Last year, local moms earned more than 2,700 baby items. “Last year, I stood up here and said, ‘We are praying that Roe v. Wade won’t see a 50th anniversary,” Sherman said, “and today, we can say that Roe is no more!” (Photo by Mark Thornton)
