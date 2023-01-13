The MLK Community Development Corporation is continuing to work to keep the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive with its annual celebration of the life and legacy of this civil rights leader.
The local committee sponsors its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration every January to encourage and educate residents about Dr. King’s life and struggles.
Local MLK celebration events
8 a.m. Saturday: 5K Healthy You Walk/Run, Sawmill Square Mall (7 a.m. registration)
6 p.m. Sunday: Memorial Service, Morning Star Baptist Church
8 a.m. Monday: MLK 2023 annual Prayer/Scholarship Breakfast, Sanderson Farms corporate headquarters on Flynt Road
MLK employed strategies of moral persuasion and non-violent protest to bring about social justice for African Americans during the modern civil rights movement.
Rev. Jerry James, chairman of the MLK CDC, said the local committee each year plans a series of events to involve the community and residents of all ages in recognizing the achievements of the late, great civil rights leader while also encouraging residents to participate in their community and their future.
Because of COVID-19, the group had to make some modifications for its activities during the 2021 and 2022 celebrations. However, efforts have been made to have the commemorative 5K walk/run, which was initiated in 2022. The run will be at 8 a.m. today (Saturday) at the Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel. On-site registration will begin at 7 a.m. Groups, clubs and individuals are encouraged to take part, organizers said.
The MLK CDC’s annual scholarship banquet has been an evening of celebration and awareness that showcased the young people and its annual prayer breakfast has been a time of prayer and focusing on community togetherness. This year, those activities will be combined, allowing young people to be showcased during the annual prayer breakfast/scholarship event at 8 a.m. on Monday — the national holiday that honors King — at the Sanderson Farms corporate headquarters on Flynt Road.
Bishop Stafford J.N. Wicker will be the keynote speaker at this year’s event, which will focus on making people aware of the contributions of King while encouraging residents to get up and become involved in the improvements of the community. The theme for this year is “The Color of Unity.”
The event will include youth presentations, speeches about unity and working together, as well as live music and other entertainment.
Throughout the years, the group has brought in prominent speakers, including Mississippi Supreme Court Judge Leslie King, former Hattiesburg Superintendent James Bacchus, Forrest County Justice Court Judge Gay Polk-Payton, former Hattiesburg mayor and governor candidate Johnny Dupree and Jefferson Davis County Justice Court Judge Ronald “Ronnie” Barnes.
Dupree, who served as Hattiesburg’s mayor for more than 16 years, has also attended several of the annual events. In 2011, he became the first African-American to represent a major party as a candidate for Governor of Mississippi since the Reconstruction era.
State Rep. Omeria Scott also speaks on the program each year and updates the audience on things going on around the state. Former Laurel Councilwoman Lula Cooley also takes part in the annual celebration.
Live music for the events has been provided by many, including Auburn University graduate student and Alcorn State University graduate Jerry James II, who provided a medley of music on the keyboard, and then-Laurel Middle School band director Andre Newell, who performed a series of songs on the keyboard while percussionist Jerry Booth played drums, along with a variety of soloists.
This year’s speaker, the Right Rev. Stafford J.N. Wicker, is the presiding bishop of the Eighth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church (Miss./La.).
The MLK CDC is encouraging all residents to participate in its activities, James said.
For more information, contact any committee member or call James at 601-480-1954.
— By Eloria Newell James
