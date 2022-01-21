Speakers pray for end of Roe v Wade
•
Pro-life supporters find themselves taking an uncharacteristic stance — wishing against a birthday.
“Let’s pray that (Roe v Wade) won’t see its 50th birthday,” Anja Baker said from the steps of the Jones County courthouse in Laurel.
The anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that allowed women to get abortions is Jan. 22. Since then, more than 62 million babies’ lives have been terminated, “most in the name of convenience,” she said.
Baker, a pro-life activist from Madison, was the guest speaker at the Sanctity of Life ceremony hosted by Choices Clinic of Laurel last Friday.
She attended a Washington, D.C., rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in support of the state Attorney General Lynn Fitch last month. Fitch was there for oral arguments in support of the state’s restrictive abortion laws, which were challenged by the Center for Reproductive Rights. The case has garnered national attention because many legal scholars believe that the high court could favor the Mississippi law and strike down Roe v Wade.
Baker recalled being in the state Capitol when then-Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law that bans abortions at 15 weeks.
“When Phil signed it, he said, ‘We’re going to be sued in about 30 minutes,’” she recalled, noting that she was 15 weeks pregnant at the time.
It’s no accident that Mississippi is at the forefront of the national fight, Baker said.
“Our state gets made fun of for a lot of things … but God loves a David-vs.-Goliath story,” she said.
All of the arguments for abortion are “demeaning” and “disempowering” to women, she said, noting that’s not the narrative that’s promoted by the national media and popular culture.
“I’ve met a lot of people who have told me they were regretful about having an abortion,” Baker said, “but I never heard anyone say they regretted having their child. Those are the stories that are being glossed over.”
The ceremony opened with a prayer to end the “scourge of legal abortion” and called the procedure and law allowing it a “national disgrace.” The noon bells of First United Methodist Church rang out during the prayer, which asked God to “bless ministries like Choices Clinic.”
Brittany Sherman, who is executive director of Choices Clinic of Laurel, reported that the clinic administered 233 pregnancy tests and performed 192 ultrasounds in 2021. Thirteen women who came there “chose life” for the baby and there were two professions of faith, she said to cheers while wiping away tears of joy.
The building at 115 South Magnolia St. is old and has some problems, she said, but what really makes the clinic run is working just fine, she said.
“We have the best team, board, staff and volunteers,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.