The Laurel Police Department is searching for a suspect who lured a victim with a cellphone that was for sale on Facebook Marketplace and reportedly shot him.
The suspect is a young, black man who fled the scene, running south, and was not located despite search efforts. On Wednesday around 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the Walmart parking lot. The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by private vehicle for his wounds.
The suspect is accused of luring the victim to the Walmart parking lot to purchase a cellphone that had been listed on Facebook Marketplace, the LPD reported in a press release.
“When the victim parked outside the automotive center, a struggle ensued and one shot was fired,” according to the release.
Investigator Mitch Blakeney is assigned to the case.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.