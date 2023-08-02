The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a CenterPoint Energy Community Safety Grant of $2,310, which will be used to purchase an automated external defibrillator or use by JCSD personnel during cardiac emergencies.
“We are very grateful for this grant award from CenterPoint Energy,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.“Our personnel often are the first on scene at critical incidents and early CPR and AED usage are key factors in patient survival for those suffering cardiac arrest.”
CenterPoint Energy, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution and energy services operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.