Central Avenue road construction should be completed by June, Mayor Johnny Magee said.
“Central Avenue is coming along,” Magee said. “It’s starting to look like something, and it’s starting to look like we expected it to look like. We’ve finished all of the work underground on most of Central Avenue.”
The part underneath Pasta Bella will take a little longer, Magee said.
“It’s something we found after we got the construction started and affects the slab under Pasta Bella,” he said. “That’s going to have to come out. They delivered the pipes (Monday) but it’s going to take about two months to finish that, and then, Central Avenue should be finished.”
Everybody still won’t be happy, but construction on the 500 block of Central Avenue will be finished by the beginning of June, Magee said.
“We’ve got several other projects going on around the city, and I understand the merchants downtown, but we are working as hard as we can, and it’s going to be a great thing when we finish it.”
Other projects
“Central Avenue will take a few months to finish, but Leontyne Price, Martin Luther King, 16th Avenue, Katherine and Kimberly, all of those are still in process,” Magee said. “They are just not as confined as Central Avenue and that’s one of the reasons it’s such a bother on Central Avenue. It deters the traffic and it keeps you from getting to where you want to on foot and in vehicles.”
As for a timeline for completion of Leontyne Price, drivers should see it finished hopefully sometime in July or August, Magee said.
“It’s going to be a great thing too,” Magee said. “Everyone is going to have to get used to the median in the center, but it’s going to be a great addition to the city and the streets of Laurel.”
The completion of Leontyne Price Boulevard will include the roundabout as well, Magee said.
“It’s going to be great, too,” Magee said. “We are going to have several roundabouts when it’s all said and done, and people are just going to have to get used to doing roundabouts in Laurel.”
Downtown vision
The vision for downtown is coming together, and there are still more parts to the puzzle, Magee said.
“We are working on it and we will start on something else on Carroll Gartin and Spec Wilson boulevards just as soon as we finish Central Avenue,” Magee said. “We can’t stop construction. It’s inconvenient, but it’s got to be done.”
Downtown used to be vacant and empty just 15 years ago, Magee said.
“If you didn’t come downtown to pay your water bill or go to the courthouse, nobody came downtown,” Magee said. “Now everybody is downtown and everybody wants to come downtown. It’s going to be a great addition when it’s all finished.”
Magee said his administration and council chose to do the road- work construction and not “keep kicking the can” down the line.
“We said it’s time to fix it and that’s what we did,” Magee said. “I thank the people for being patient ... even the ones that haven’t been patient, you’re going to like it when it’s finished.”
