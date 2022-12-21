Bok Homa adding eatery, Sportsbook lounge
•
It was Bok Homa Casino’s birthday, and Chief Cyrus Ben came bearing gifts.
The 12-year-old business will expand next year, the leader of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians told the media and patrons who were lined up for free T-shirts, food and birthday cake at the celebration on Tuesday.
“This is a great way to ring in 2023,” he said. “Thank you! Now get those slots hot!”
The planned 6,500-square-foot expansion will include the Red Creek Cafe — which will feature Southern cuisine — and the Sportsbook at Time Out Lounge. The latter will include additional seating and TVs for watching sporting events that are getting a lot of betting action and tabletop games. Alcoholic beverages still won’t be served there.
“We estimate that it will be complete a little after summer,” said Michelle York, director of operations at Bok Homa, noting that there are “supply shortages and other challenges” that could affect that timeline.
Even in an economic downturn, things have been looking up at the casino — particularly the Sportsbook. Because of that, the expansion is “much needed,” York said. “There’s an abundance of local guests, we saw the need and the opportunity presented itself.”
The name of the new eatery is a nod to the Choctaw translation of Bok Homa — “red creek.”
Twelve years earlier, Bok Homa Casino opened with plenty of fanfare just outside of Sandersville. Droves of people lined up outside to see Santas parachuting in from the sky and to hear Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, perform.
Since those days, “we’ve overcome a lot of obstacles,” Ben said. “Today, we celebrate our success.”
Bogue Homa Tribal Council member Michael Briscoe said, This is a great way to start the new year.”
Bok Homa Casino is open 24 hours per day and has more than 800 slot machines, live and virtual table games, sports betting and Lucky’s Restaurant in its 27,000-square-foot facility.
