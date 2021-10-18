Shoppers flee as reports of active shooter at store prove to be unfounded
Joanna Breland, who struggles with anxiety, did not expect to be right in the middle of a panic Friday in the Walmart parking lot after there were reports of an active shooter inside the store on Highway 15 in Laurel on Friday afternoon.
Although it turned out to be a fight near the deli, the active-shooter reports set off a panic.
Breland said she was at her car and saw the store emptying.
“People were running out of the grocery side screaming, grabbing their children, running,” Breland said. “I started taking a video (as) the suspects were still not apprehended at that time. A few minutes later, I heard someone yelling and three black males ran in front me on foot headed across 16th Avenue, behind Murphy’s gas into the subdivision.”
Breland then had a panic attack as she did not have her medications with her at the time, she said.
“I was praying for God to watch over everyone there,” Breland said. “I was trying to talk to people in the parking lot, making sure they were OK.”
No injuries were reported and no shots were fired, although one of the suspects did brandish a gun.
Laurel Police and Jones County Sheriff’s departments responded at about 2:30 p.m. to what was reported as an active shooter but turned out to be a brawl between five people, who were arrested and charged with misdemeanors — one in the store, one in the parking lot and the other three later, Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said.
Police arrested Jamal Edward Solomon, 19, Kimesia Abney Gray, 38, Lasonya Cole, 35, Michael Lavern Abney, 18, and Deshawn Grayson, 18.
“We did get a complaint about how fast officers were driving to get there to defuse the scene,” Cox said. “I’m sure it was a scary situation for the people in the store, and we responded based on the information given. We have train- ing for incidents like this and you just hope that it never happens.”
Cox said Jones County Sheriff’s Department and a Laurel High School resource officer also responded to the scene to provide support. Police vehicles screeched across Highway 15 around 3 p.m., when dispatchers received reports that a “possible active shooter” was at Walmart, but when officers arrived, they learned that no shots had been fired and the reports were unfounded.
Deputy Chief Earl Reed said the department responded quickly, and once they arrived on scene, they were advised there were no shots fired, but there was a fight between several black men.
Bystanders said a fight broke out at the deli counter, and one of the men brandished a weapon and hit someone over the head. Police arrived in the store and one suspect was taken into custody inside. Three fled on foot and ran toward Highway 15.
Crestview, Fla., resident David Delaware, who was selling merchandise outside to raise funds for his addiction recovery center Project Hope, said the store fire alarm went off when the fight broke out to get everyone out of the store.
“Police rushed in while I was talking to someone about my recovery center, and people were running outside,” he said.
