A Laurel woman is being charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in an abandoned house last week, but so far, there are more questions than answers.
Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, was charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a blanket in a home on the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
The suspect — who was initially charged with child neglect after being arrested at Walmart on Friday — had the charge upgraded to murder over the weekend. The victim is believed to be an adult family member who had special needs.
Watts-Tiller is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $750,000 bond, which was set by Judge Kyle Robertson when the suspect made her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday.
District Attorney Brad Thompson asked for the high bond because the suspect is believed to be a flight risk. She moved here from California last November and bought the house, which was in what was described as “a state of disrepair,” and has no known ties to the community.
The adult woman whose body in the house, believed to be in her 30s, had been dead for six months to a year, according to a press release from Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department last week.
The body was sent to the crime lab for an autopsy, but no preliminary cause of death has been reported.
Cox said that the identity is being withheld pending the notification of family members who are out of state. He thanked the DA’s office, coroner’s office and residents who provided information.
“Investigator Brad Anderson has done a great job,” Thompson said.
Anyone with information about the case can call him at 601-399-4440 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.