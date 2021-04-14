An overnight car chase landed two teens in custody and two in the hospital.
The pursuit ended with the unidentified teen driver crashing into an empty building at the intersection of Chantilly Street and Susie B. Ruffin Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
He and a passenger were transported by EMServ Ambulance to undergo treatment for what were believed to be serious injuries. Two teens who “bailed out” of the car early on were captured and being dealt with by Jones County Youth Court.
The incident started with a “safety checkpoint” that was set up at 16th Avenue and 10th Street, Cox said. Officers saw a small red car driving recklessly in the area, and they attempted to pull over the driver, according to the report. Two passengers fled on foot around 12th Street and 16th Avenue and two remained in the fleeing vehicle, the report continued. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the pursuit.
When the fleeing car turned onto Susie B. Ruffin Avenue, the lead officer in the chase “backed off” as the suspect’s vehicle approached the intersection, according to the report. But the fleeing vehicle blasted through the abandoned nightclub and injured both occupants, Cox said.
“It’s always better to stop,” Cox said, adding that it’s likely the driver would have only received a traffic citation and had to wait for a parent or guardian to come pick him up. “It probably wouldn’t have even gone to youth court. Compliance is always best to keep things from going to the next level.”
The LPD has a pursuit policy, Cox said, and this one appeared to fall in line with those guidelines.
“You never know why they’re running and what may be going on,” he said.
The driver will face a charge of felony fleeing, and it’s possible there could be more charges, depending on the condition of his passenger. The case is still under investigation.
“This is just another example of a split-second decision having lifelong consequences,” Cox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.