JCSD searching for elusive suspect
A traffic stop of a stolen vehicle turned into a chase through the woods near the Laurel Sportsplex on Tuesday night.
Around 7:51 p.m., Deputy Bradley Boyd of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a vehicle for no tag that matched the description of a stolen 2001 Chevrolet 1500 believed to be driven by Laurel resident David Williams, 46. The truck had been reported stolen out of Rankin County.
When Boyd turned on his lights, the truck did not stop and turned down Meador Road near the Laurel Sportsplex. The suspect continued to drive the truck into a field and down an oil trail until it reached the woods, reports state. Boyd exited his police vehicle and attempted to keep up with the truck, which was having trouble trekking through the mud.
Once Boyd caught up to the truck that got stuck in the mud, he discovered the driver’s door open and the driver had fled into the woods on foot. JCSD deputy Byrd deployed K-9 BOLO to track the suspect who had fled, but they were unsuccessful in finding the suspect as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this case should contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).
