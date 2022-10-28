A Jones County man who has been accused of violating a no-contact order three times in a little more than a month is back behind bars, but this time he’s facing felony charges.
Derrell Ducksworth, 39, was charged with felony fleeing, assaulting an officer and several traffic offenses after leading deputies from Jones County and Covington County on a chase that ended in a crash and him being “tased” before being taken into custody Friday morning.
Ducksworth was driving a pickup on Highway 84 West when deputies attempted to stop him, but her reportedly refused and sped into Covington County, then came back into Jones County — attempting to ram at least one patrol cruiser, according to reports. The pursuit ended when Ducksworth crashed the pickup on a pipeline near Mason Creek Road, but the chase wasn’t over.
Ducksworth reportedly fled on foot then fought with deputies Reagan Smith, Bradley Boyd and James Stiglet before being “tased and taken into custody,” according to reports.
Ducksworth was arrested about two weeks earlier for violating a no-contact order and he was arrested for the same offense in mid-September, according to jail records.
The no-contact order was signed in Jones County Justice Court because of a domestic situation Ducksworth has been involved in. No specifics were available.
October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.
