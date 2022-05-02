Several volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a structure fire at 2599 Pleasant Grove Road in the Rustin community about 10 p.m. Sunday.
Both chicken houses were engulfed in flames and the roofs had already collapsed when the first firefighters arrived on the scene.
The chicken farm is owned by Daniel Brownlee. Chickens were inside the structures at the time of the fire, workers told firefighters. Volunteers from Rustin, Sandersville, M&M, Powers, Glade and Pleasant Ridge responded along with Dixie Electric EPA. On Tuesday night, a half-full trailer of chickens being hauled by a Mar-Jac Poultry truck caught fire on Highway 84 East in the Powers Community.
