Chief Leo Brown of the Laurel Fire Department drove a fire truck through an obstacle course, suited up in turnout gear and fought a fire during the Mississippi State Fire Academy’s biannual Elected & Public Officials Class at the state fire academy in Jackson last week. The class is designed to demonstrate the value that MSFA and the fire service provide to communities and the state. They met with MSFA Executive Director Terry Wages, state Ratings Bureau Superintendent Ty Windham, and state Fire Coordinator Brad Smith. They discuss topics such as rules for insurance classifications, rebate money along with getting and overview and tour of MSFA. “This is a chance for them to see what we do and how the fire service impacts them and their constituents,” Wages said.
