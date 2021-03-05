Report: Hattiesburg driver passed on right, went 120 mph before being cuffed, tased
The on-campus arrest of a Jones College student who was stopped by an off-duty law enforcement official in his private vehicle was captured on cellphone video. And after it made the rounds on social media, Jones County Sheriff’s Department and JC officials made statements in an effort to clarify what happened.
Miracle Bryant, 27, of Hattiesburg was charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and following too closely after being taken into custody on the Ellisville campus of the college just after noon on Thursday.
JC President Dr. Jesse Smith made it clear that campus police were not involved in the incident and “not alerted or requested in the pursuit or the arrest.”
Video that was shot by students showed a handcuffed Bryant being tased and appearing to pass out before being put in the back of a JCSD patrol unit and taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
“We do not fully know the circumstances leading to the arrest other than alleged driving violations that occurred off-campus,” Smith said in a press release and in an email that went out to students and faculty. “The Jones College Police Department was not involved with the arrest. The college is cooperating with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office to learn the facts of the arrest.”
Bryant was reportedly driving erratically, going at speeds of up to 120 mph in a Kia when an off-duty deputy radioed in to dispatch to request a marked unit while he followed her, JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said, reading from the incident report.
The deputy, Eddie Ingram, was in his own pickup and not in uniform, so there is no dash-cam or body-cam video. There is, however, a detailed radio log, Sumrall said, and likely witnesses.
Ingram was on Highway 11 South near Ben Thompson Road when a vehicle approached his pickup from the rear — at a high rate of speed,” Sumrall said, reading from the report. He tapped his brakes in an attempt to slow down the vehicle, and the Kia then passed his pickup “on the right side” of the highway, going into the grass and gravel to go around.
The vehicle then continued up the highway to Interstate 59 and Highway 590 “at speeds over 120 mph, in and out of traffic, putting other lives in danger,” according to the report.
The deputy followed the Kia until it pulled in and parked in front of the Science Building at JC. Ingram got out and identified himself, Sumrall said, and told Bryant to wait for a marked unit that was on its way. She refused, according to the report, and when on-duty Deputy Howard Chandler arrived, she “started getting loud and profane."
Bryant continued to yell obscenities in front of the campus child-care center as the deputies attempted to calm her down, according to the report. They got her handcuffed and she began asking others to video the incident as she attempted to pull away, the report continued.
“She refused to get in the patrol unit,” according to the report, so Chandler attempted to “dry stun” her with his taser. That means a “tap” to shock a suspect instead of shooting them with the barbs that stick under the skin. “It’s a lot safer (for the suspect) than dragging them,” Sumrall said.
But Bryant “grabbed the taser,” according to the report, and that caused her to go to the ground. Ingram could be seen on body-cam footage propping up the suspect and making sure she was OK and Chandler can be seen checking her pulse. EMServ Ambulance and the Ellisville Fire Department responded, but Bryant “refused medical treatment” before being transported to jail, according to the report.
The deputy was calling for a marked unit during the whole pursuit, but there was no time to call JC police because Ingram didn’t know that was where she was going until she parked there, Sumrall said, “plus it all happened so fast.”
Sumrall said the deputy was not out of line using a taser on a handcuffed suspect. “We can do it for compliance purposes,” he said.
And “compliance” is the key word in the incident, Sumrall said.
“Ms. Bryant escalated the situation,” he said. “All she had to do was be compliant. Obey the officer … then you can go file a complaint or get an attorney afterward. But at first, do what the officer tells you.”
Ingram has 40-plus years in law enforcement and is a law-enforcement instructor — including ethics. At the time of the incident, he was off-duty, but he was concerned that Bryant was going to hurt or kill herself or someone else, Sumrall said.
“He wasn’t even being paid at the time,” Sumrall said. “He was doing it for the safety of the public.”
It’s important that people know the whole story before commenting on an incident, he said.
“People see a video and they make assumptions,” Sumrall said, “but they don’t know what led up to the arrest.”
He also made it clear that JC police “had no part whatsoever” in the incident.
The Jones College campus community was never in any danger, Smith noted in his statement.
“The safety of our campus community remains a foremost priority,” he said. “We work daily to ensure the continued safety of those who visit, study and call our campus home.
“The Jones College Administration, Faculty and Staff will continue to stand firm to ensure that the ideals of liberty, fairness and love for humanity are taught, lived and experienced by every member of the college community.”
